BUFFALO — The Minnesota Turkey Growers Association (MTGA) and the Minnesota Turkey Research and Promotion Council (MTRPC) welcome Brad Finstad to serve as their interim executive director. He join ed MTGA Monday.
As a fourth-generation farmer, Finstad has been involved in the agricultural industry since childhood. He currently partners with extended relatives to run the family farm.
“Brad’s farming roots make him a natural fit for working with our growers. His experience will add great support to our industry, that is so important to Minnesota’s economy,” said MTRPC President Pete Klaphake.
Finstad previously served as the chief executive officer with the Center for Rural Policy and Development from 2008-2017 and was also the state director for the USDA Rural Development from 2017-2021. Most recently, he served as the president for Frontier Labs Minnesota. Finstad brings strong leadership experience to this role and has been highly involved in the agricultural industry for many years.
“We believe Brad’s experience in government will help our turkey farmers navigate legislative changes on both the state and federal level. We are excited for him to join our team,” said MTGA President Jes Westbrock.
Finstad currently resides in New Ulm with his wife, Jaclyn, and their seven children. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Education with an emphasis in Rural Leadership Development from the University of Minnesota.
The MTGA is a trade association that advocates for the interests of the Minnesota turkey industry.
MTGA members include independent and integrated turkey growers, turkey processors and breeders, and allied industry members. Its affiliated organization, the MTRPC, oversees the Minnesota turkey checkoff funds to underwrite turkey research and promote public education regarding the turkey industry.
To learn more about MTGA visit https://www.minnesotaturkey.com/. Find us on Facebook (@MinnesotaTurkey), Twitter (@MinnesotaTurkey), Instagram (MinnesotaTurkey) and YouTube (MinnesotaTurkey).
