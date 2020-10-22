An expansion project is underway at Cuynua Country State Recreation Area (SRA) near Crosby and Ironton that will provide mountain biking enthusiasts with 10 miles of new trails to ride on this spring.
Construction recently began in the northern portion of the popular Mahnomen Unit to expand the single-track mountain bike trail system.
The project involves adding four gravity flow trails connected by a backcountry trail intended to provide riders with a sense of remoteness and adventure. The new trails will range from beginner to intermediate difficulty.
“The expansion of the trail system is a result of the broad support from the local business and riding community and the Cuyuna SRA Citizens Advisory Council, and the hard work of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew, which helps maintain the trail system,” said Jonah Moline, Cuyuna Country SRA supervisor.
Construction should not require closure of existing trails. However, visitors may see and hear construction equipment in the area and are asked to avoid construction areas.
Funding for the $970,000 project came from a 2017 state bond appropriation for the SRA.
Upon completion of this project, the Cuyuna Country SRA will offer more than 40 miles of mountain bike trails in addition to the 8-mile paved Cuyuna Lakes State Trail.
Check the “Visitor Alerts” section at mndnr.gov/cuyuna for updates. Updates are also available by calling the DNR Information Center at (888) 646-6367 from 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, or by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us
