Feb. 15
The Old Time Ice Harvest program has been cancelled due to poor/unsafe ice conditions. The program will not be rescheduled this winter season.
Feb. 18
Circle Time Under the Pines: W is for Woodpeckers, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center Classroom (look for the big building under the big pine trees).
Children 2-5 years old, come explore and have fun at Itasca as we learn about nature through stories, songs, crafts, and outdoor discovery. Bring your winter outdoor clothes (including snowpants and boots) — if weather permits, part of the program will be exploring the outdoors.
Adults must accompany children. Consider bringing a picnic lunch and enjoying your noon meal around the fireplace in the visitor center lobby after the program.
Feb. 29
Get Outside and Snowshoe! A Beginner’s Guide, 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center Classroom.
Looking for a fun, winter activity that will get you outside? Enjoy the beauty of winter on snowshoes! This beginner’s class will teach you the basics from different types of snowshoes to how to walk in snowshoes as well as great places to visit in Itasca while wearing snowshoes.
Dress warmly and include snow boots. Part of the program will be outside on the trail trying out your new skills. Call ahead at (218) 699-7254 to reserve a pair of snowshoes or bring your own. The number of snowshoes available is limited.
Outdoor portion of program is dependent on snowfall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.