July 24
Pack-a-Snack Story Hike: Bee and Me by Elle J. McGuinness from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Meet at the front doors of the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center. (If raining, the program will be held inside the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.)
Families with children ages 2-6, pack a snack in your backpack and join a naturalist volunteer on a short hike in the woods to the destination that includes sitting on a blanket, reading this week’s story and enjoying a snack (if you choose to bring one). This safe, stroller friendly hike is a great way to get outdoors and enjoy the park. NOTES: Adults must accompany children.
Headwaters History Hike from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Meet at the compass rose under the porch of the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.
Learn about fun facts of the Mississippi Headwaters during this short naturalist-led walk to the Headwaters of the Mississippi River.
Outdoor Kids — What’s Your Wingspan from 2 to 3:30 p.m. (come and go at your leisure).
Meet by the swim beach/playground (at the south end of the picnic grounds on Lake Itasca).
Youth of all ages come out and explore nature at your leisure. This program series allows kids to connect with nature through hands-on activities that focus on life around the lake. Have fun discovering Itasca while hanging out at the swimming beach or playground.
July 25
Get Lost in the Woods: All Tied Up — knot tying workshop from 11 a.m. to noon.
Meet at the council ring outside by the Lakeside Museum.
Who says a piece of string can’t be fun? There are countless knots that have been invented for sailing, camping, fishing, and more! This interactive workshop will cover basic knots that can be used for everyday activities or on your next outdoor adventure. A program for teens (ages 10-15).
Historic CCC Log and Stone Buildings Walk from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
Meet outside Forest Inn (across from Douglas Lodge).
Learn about the ‘boys’ who built Forest Inn, Old Timer’s Cabin and more. Come for the walk as we talk about the 1930s Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) on this walking tour of buildings around the Douglas Lodge area, ending at the CCC Old Timer’s Cabin.
Old Timer’s Cabin, Open Tour from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Held at the Old Timer’s Cabin, located along the boardwalk below Douglas Lodge.
Learn more about this Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) constructed building, which is only four massive logs tall. The Naturalist staff will have the cabin open for you to tour at your leisure.
Archery in the Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Meet in the back lot of the Indian Mounds/North Picnic Grounds Parking Area.
Have you ever wanted to shoot a compound bow but didn’t have one or were afraid to try? Join certified archery instructors for hands-on training and coaching on compound bows, then try out our archery range. This program is designed for beginners. Designed for people 8 years and older. Children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Bows are provided during the program. Personal archery equipment is not allowed due to weapons rules in Minnesota State Parks.
Participants will be outdoors for the program. Be prepared for standing in the sun. Bring along sunscreen, sunglasses, hat, insect repellent and water. Program cancelled if raining.
July 26
Family Fishing Funday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Meet at the Lake Ozawindib Fishing Pier.
Children and adults, are you a ‘first time’ fisher person wanting to try the new skill of fishing? Learn to identify the common fish species, how to tie a knot, bait your hook and cast for fish. Suitable for ages 6-12. NOTES: An adult must accompany children. Bring your own fishing pole or use one provided (limited number). Poles are available on first come first serve basis. Artificial bait provided. Non-Minnesota residents will need a fishing license (within the park, purchase at Itasca Sports Rental).
A Rocky Start: Geology of the Mississippi Headwaters Walk from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Meet at the compass rose under the porch of the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.
Long before explorers travelled the Mississippi, this great river was formed from mighty glaciers. Take a walk down a rocky road of history as we discover the geological record of the headwaters area. We will begin at the Mary Gibbs Center and take a short walk to the headwaters.
What’SUP? An Introduction to Stand-up Paddleboarding from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (30 minute time slots; sign-up required.)
Meet at the Lake Itasca boat access.
Stand-up paddleboards (SUP) offer a fun and relaxing way to play on the water. This activity is growing in popularity very quickly across the country, offering a full-body workout. With minimum gear you can enjoy lakes, rivers, or oceans. And since you stand at full height, you enjoy unique views including lake critters and what’s on the horizon. Meet at the boat access to learn the basics of stand-up paddleboarding from a Naturalist. We will cover safety and a few basic skills before heading out on to the water. Paddleboard equipment will be provided. Life jackets are required. Bring your own or a limited size and number of life jackets will be available.
Space is limited so call the park naturalists: Sandra at 218-699-7252 to register for a 30-minute time slot.
July 27
Historic Sawmill/Pioneer Village Tour: Lake Itasca Region Pioneer Farmers from 10 a.m. to noon.
Tour begins promptly at 10 a.m. at the Levorsen Building located on the Lake Itasca Region Pioneer Farmers showgrounds. The showground is located on the north side of Itasca State Park. Go out the North Entrance to Itasca State Park, entrance is on the east side of the North Entrance Road (across from the church and gas station).
Get a feel for the early 1900s community of Lake Itasca at the Lake Itasca Region Pioneer Farmers Showgrounds (LIRPF). See the Itasca Historic Sawmill. Explore various buildings including a country school, dove-tail one-room log house and a logging museum.
Itasca’s Amphitheater Dedication Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Held at the Lake Itasca Amphitheater (in the picnic grounds by the swim beach).
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Friends of Itasca will host a dedication event for the new Lake Itasca Amphitheater at Itasca State Park.
Activities will take place at the amphitheater. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and come prepared for a day of music, presentations and an ice cream social. DNR naturalists will offer activities and crafts for young and the young at heart.
The new amphitheater is located in the picnic grounds adjacent to the swim beach and playground.
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or while ice cream lasts) Ice Cream Social. Hungry for some ice cream? Enjoy a sweet treat and music concert at the ice cream social. The Friends of Itasca will be making chocolate or strawberry sundaes with proceeds going toward projects in Itasca State Park. Fee.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nature stations. Discover information and activity stations about Itasca’s natural and cultural history. Come and go at your leisure.
• 11 - 11:45 a.m. The music of Bill & Julie Kaiser — From the north woods of Minnesota, Bill and Julie’s music has been described as acoustic “folkgrass” with a mix of bluegrass, folk and original.
• 12 to 12:15 p.m. Dedication of the Amphitheater. Erika Rivers, DNR Parks and Trails director, will talk about the value of the amphitheater and its funding, and thank those who worked to make it a reality.
• 12:15 to 1 p.m.: The Voyageur! Travel back in time with a visit from a Courier-de-Bois (ranger of the woods) and learn the life of a voyageur. Discover how it might have been living many years ago by river and paddle.
• 1:15 to 2 p.m. The music of Unpolished. The musical group “Unpolished” performs an eclectic mix of roots, Americana and Bluegrass music on Bass, Guitar, Mandolin and Banjo, complete with rich three-part harmonies. The group covers many styles of folk music including music from the 1800’s — Civil War, old cowboy music, railroad songs, bluegrass music and traditional Gospel music.
July 28
Historic CCC Log and Stone Buildings Walk from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
Meet outside Forest Inn (across from Douglas Lodge).
Learn about the ‘boys’ who built Forest Inn, Old Timer’s Cabin and more. Come for the walk as we talk about the 1930s Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) on this walking tour of buildings around the Douglas Lodge area, ending at the CCC Old Timer’s Cabin.
Old Timer’s Cabin, Open Tour from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Held at the Old Timer’s Cabin, located along the boardwalk below Douglas Lodge.
Learn more about this Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) constructed building, which is only four massive logs tall. The Naturalist staff will have the cabin open for you to tour at your leisure.
Outdoor Kids — Fish on the Move from 2 to 3:30 p.m. (come and go at your leisure).
Meet by the swim beach/playground (at the south end of the picnic grounds on Lake Itasca)
Kids of all ages come out and explore nature at your leisure. This program series allows kids to connect with nature through hands-on activities that focus on life around the lake. Have fun discovering Itasca while hanging out at the swimming beach or playground.
Legends and Lore, Evening Campfire from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
Meet in Bear Paw Campground (the grassy area near the tiny log pump house and campsite #70 near the bike trail). If raining, inside the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.
Settle in and listen to a series of stories and legends unique to Minnesota’s northwoods, including the most iconic lumberjack: Paul Bunyan! We will retell classic tales which have been passed down for generations. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and some bug spray!
July 29
Family Fishing Funday from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
Meet at the Itasca Fishing Pier, below Douglas Lodge.
Children and adults, are you a first time fisher person wanting to try the new skill of fishing? Learn to identify the common fish species, how to tie a knot, bait your hook and cast for fish. Suitable for ages 6-12. NOTES: An adult must accompany children. Bring your own fishing pole or use one provided (limited number). Poles are available on first come first serve basis. Artificial bait provided. Non-Minnesota residents will need a fishing license (within the park, purchase at Itasca Sports Rental).
July 30
Itasca’s Mysteries in History: The Secrets of Pine Ridge and the 3 C’s Camps, Bike Tour from 10 to 11 a.m.
Meet by Itasca Sports Rental near the public boat access
Did you know there was a portion of an airplane landing strip constructed in Pine Ridge Campground? Grab your bike as we learn more about Veteran’s Conservation Corp Camp (VCC Camp SP-1) as we tour Pine Ridge Campground as well as some of our other historic structures that few people get to see. Notes: Bikes are available for rent at the Sports Rental. Please rent your bikes before the program begins.
