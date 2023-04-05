The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is modernizing payment options in state parks, recreation areas and forest campgrounds by discontinuing the use of on-site self-payment collection boxes and expanding electronic payment options. This includes deploying an app for mobile devices called Yodel.

Yodel is currently available for some transactions in state parks, recreations areas and forest campgrounds. For information about Yodel, and a guide to the full suite of payment options available, visit the Parks and Trails payment options page (mndnr.gov/state_parks/payment-options.html). Products available to purchase via Yodel will expand throughout the summer camping season. Yodel is an addition to current payment options, which include in-person transactions at park offices and the online reservation system (mndnr.gov/reservations).

