BEMIDJI — Northland Fishing Tackle CEO Gregg Wollner announces the acquisition of Bagley Bait Company.
The acquisition will grow Northland’s line of product offerings into new markets and product lines. Bagley Bait Company will transition operations to Northland’s headquarters in Bemidji, Minnesota.
Along with Bagley Bait Company, legendary lure designer Jarmo Rapala now joins the team at Northland. He brings decades of lure design and manufacturing knowledge to Northland.
“Working with Jarmo will allow us to extend the Northland brand with innovative and exciting new lures,” said Wollner.
Jarmo commented, “I am excited to join the team at Northland. Combining the skills of both teams at Bagley and Northland to bring new lures to market is exciting.”
In 2015 Bagley introduced the proprietary HCM Process — Heat Compression Molding — that results in a superior product in consistency and function with wooden lures. Each bait is precisely weighted and balanced to produce the legendary subtle action anglers rely on cast after cast.
For more information about Northland Fishing Tackle, go to https://www.northlandtackle.com. To learn more about Bagley Bait Company, go to www.bagleybait.com
Northland Fishing Tackle was formed in 1975 by professional fishing guide John Peterson, who created jigs and tackle for his clients in a small remote cabin in northern Minnesota. Located in the heart of Minnesota’s finest fishing waters, Northland is one of the country’s leading producers of premium quality jigs, live bait rigs, spinnerbaits and spoons for panfish, perch, walleye, bass, trout, northern pike and muskie.
Bagley Bait Company has been building state-of-the-art balsa wood baits since 1960, and the lures are responsible for anglers winning four Bassmaster Classic World Championships. Generations of serious anglers have used the innovative hard baits, jigheads and spoons worldwide for bass, walleye, pike and inshore saltwater species. Today, Bagley Bait Company remains a leader in balsa manufacturing utilizing the proprietary Heat Compression Molding (HCM) process for many of its models. The light and lively action of a Bagley bait makes it irresistible to the fish.
