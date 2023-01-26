Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan released additional details of their One Minnesota Budget that gives a full picture of one-time and operational funding proposed for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The budget package would invest approximately $287.4 million to connect people to the outdoors, mitigate and adapt to climate change, manage natural resources proactively, and address operational needs.

