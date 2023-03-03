Sour cherries contain disease-fighting chemicals and antioxidants to help fight inflammation and relieve pain.
Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Look to the garden, farmer’s market, or refrigerator next time you are battling sore muscles, indigestion, and headaches. These five foods fresh from the garden contain powerful pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments