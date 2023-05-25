Terra cotta microwave flower presses provide the opportunity to harvest, press, dry and create in the same day.
Photo courtesy of Gardener's Supply Company/gardeners.com

Enjoy your garden throughout the growing season and beyond. Preserve its beauty, fragrance, and flavor in artwork, crafts, and food.

Cell phones with cameras make it easy to capture the seasonal changes in our gardens and environment. Use a favorite photo as the wallpaper on your computer or phone. Turn them into greeting cards to send or pictures to hang on walls, lifting your spirits on gray winter or rainy days.

