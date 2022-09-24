The colorful parts of the poinsettia are the bracts and the knobby yellow growths that appear in the center are the flowers.
Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Gardeners like a challenge and the sense of accomplishment when trying something new. Forcing poinsettias and Christmas cactus to rebloom provides such an opportunity.

These plants need 14 hours of uninterrupted darkness each night to set flowers for the winter holidays.  Starting between late September and October 1st, cover or move your plants into a dark location each night. Shield them from any outdoor, street or reading lights that can delay or prevent flowering.

