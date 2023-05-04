Lake ice is on its way out across much of the state, so the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anyone around lakes, rivers and ponds that cold water is dangerous and unexpected falls can quickly turn tragic.

About 30 percent of fatal boating accidents each year happen during the cold-water period, and many involve victims who weren’t wearing a life jacket. The most effective way to survive a fall into cold water is to wear a life jacket and make sure the jacket is buckled or zipped.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments