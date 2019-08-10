The men’s fellowship ministry at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville presents professional fishing guide and outdoor educator Dan Ryan on how to maintain and preserve our great fisheries way of life through sustainable angling.
Ryan’s presentation will be Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. It is free and open to men and women in the Longville lakes area. A meet and greet social time is at 6 p.m.
Ryan stresses the importance of catching and keeping fish for our “Up North” culture and the economies of our communities. Decisions anglers make about what fish to keep for the fry pan have significant impact on the health of our fisheries. Ryan will share the latest practices for responsibly selecting which fish to keep, storing and preparing fish and the health/environmental benefits that occur when we serve and consume a meal of locally caught fish.
Dan Ryan resides in Longville, started fishing in Longville area lakes when he was 6 years old, and has been a professional fishing guide since 2013. He is familiar with numerous lakes, including Leech and Woman, and guides anglers interested in a variety fish species during the summer months.
During the off season, Ryan recently served as an environmental educator and education program director at the Deep Portage Learning Center. There he led classes of fifth and sixth graders in outdoor skills such as canoeing, fishing, climbing, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and archery. Ryan also taught S.T.E.M. classes on renewable energy, pond studies and bog hikes.
Ryan has an undergraduate degree in resource management from Mankato State University and a master’s degree in environmental education from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He has an angling consulting service for avid anglers or persons interested in purchasing lake property who want to learn more about a lake. The service provides a custom designed comprehensive analysis and report of lake characteristics.
If you want to learn about the latest thinking on keeping, storing, preparing and the environmental and health benefits of locally harvested fish, you won’t want to miss this informative and enjoyable presentation. Come for the social time before the presentation, too, and meet Dan Ryan.
