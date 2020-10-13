The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has state lands for sale in Cass, Cook, Hubbard, Otter Tail, Pine, St. Louis and Wadena counties.
The 18 parcels for sale include rural and lakeshore properties, with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings and meet its responsibility to maximize recreational, conservation, and economic opportunities for the state.
This year, the DNR will provide a process for a sealed bid auction that does not require bidders to be present. Mail-in bidding is open to the public and all sealed bids must be received by 4 p.m. Nov. 5.
A presentation of the bids will be held by online platform at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. Participation in the virtual bid opening is optional and registration is required to attend. Event registration details can be found on the DNR land sale webpage.
Bids should be sent to DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4045. All bid forms must be mailed in using the U.S. Postal Service. The DNR Central Office will not accept hand-delivered bid forms.
Prior to participating in the sealed bid auction, bidders need to obtain property data sheets and must be familiar with the property, minimum bid, and terms and conditions of sale for all properties in which they are interested in bidding.
The public can visit the DNR land sale webpage to obtain a property data sheet, bid form, and instructions for participating in the sealed bid auction. Call (888) 646-6367 or email min.landsale@state.mn.us with questions about a specific property.
All are welcome to participate in the public auction. Visit the DNR land sale webpage for more information about the 2020 public land sale, including steps to obtain an official sealed bid form.
