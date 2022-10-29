The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Nursery announces that seedling sales will begin Tuesday.
“We have updated our process to improve efficiency and customer experience. A few highlights are below. If you are planning to order seedlings this fall, visit our seedling ordering webpage for complete information,” said the DNR in a release.
Online form
The DNR is only accepting seedling requests through an online form that is available at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1 on the seedling ordering webpage. Requests left via voicemail or email will not be processed.
The information needed to complete the online form is the same information from the previous paper form. You will just enter it online.
Phone assistance is now available, if needed.
All seedling requests will be processed in the order received via the online form. An auto-response email will be sent to you after submitting your form indicating we have received your request. You will get a second email within seven business days that is your invoice. The invoice email will confirm your seedlings and include final tax and shipping costs, along with payment instructions.
Payment
Credit card and check payments are accepted after you receive your invoice. Secure your order by calling in your credit card payment or sending a check that is post marked within 10 days of your invoice email.
New Phone Number
The DNR has upgraded its phone system to add more phone lines and have a new phone number. If you need help with the form, starting Tuesday you can call (651) 259-5870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
