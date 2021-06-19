At the Walker

The nutrition center is located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34.   

Meals served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. For reservations, call 547-4181. Weekend meals also available.

Age 60 and up, $4; age 60 and under, $7.20. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

Volunteers are needed to deliver in the Walker area. Call 547-4181.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Bread, margarine and low- fat milk are served with every meal.

June 23

Chicken a la king, biscuit, carrots, pears

June 24

Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches

June 25

Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, squash, cake with frosting

June 28

Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, peas, bar

June 29

Goulash, broccoli, tropical fruit

June 30

Chicken a la king, biscuit, carrots, pears

