Minnesotans can weigh in on proposed special fishing regulations that, if adopted, would become effective next year.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering experimental and special fishing regulations for the 2023 fishing season that address walleye in Big Sandy Lake (Aitkin County) and Island and Round lakes (Itasca County); panfish in Dyers Lake (Cook County) and Sand Lake (Lake County); brown trout in the Vermillion River (Dakota County); lake trout in Caribou Lake (Itasca County); and northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties).
Anyone can provide input about these proposals via an online survey (mndnr.gov/FishRegs) that is available through Oct. 17. For additional details or to comment directly by email, U.S. mail or phone about individual proposals, contact the appropriate area fisheries office (mndnr.gov/Areas/Fisheries).
General input may also be submitted to Jon Hansen at jon.hansen@state.mn.us or (651) 259-5239 or via U.S. mail to Fishing Regulations, c/o Jon Hansen, Box 20, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.
The DNR also will be hosting in-person open houses on various dates between Sept. 1 and Oct. 5 in each county where the proposed changes would apply and one in the Twin Cities metro area to cover all proposals. For meeting information, visit the DNR website at mndnr.gov/Regulations/Fishing/Fishing-Regulations-Meetings.html. Notice of the new regulation proposals are posted at public accesses.
