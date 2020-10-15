The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges for the State Forest Nursery during the spring lift and 2020 growing season. As a result, seedling ordering is delayed.
To ensure availability and confidence in our tree seedling stock, the State Forest Nursery will begin taking orders in mid-November.
Customers who placed a 2020 order that went unfilled will receive priority, and can begin placing orders Nov. 9. These customers will receive an advance email with special ordering instructions.
The Nursery will begin taking orders for all other customers beginning Nov. 16.
New customer? Thanks for choosing the Minnesota State Forest Nursery to help meet your planting needs! We look forward to speaking with you any time after Monday, Nov. 16.
Seedling stock is tight this year, and demand is high. If there are certain species on your planting list this year, plan to place your order as soon as your ordering date arrives.
Order forms will be available on the website as soon as they are ready. Please sign up to receive updates and a reminder when spring 2021 seedling orders open. The State Forest Nursery accepts orders via phone and mail. Please note that availability can’t be guaranteed for mail orders.
Thanks for your patience this season and for choosing the Minnesota State Forest Nursery to help meet your planting needs!
