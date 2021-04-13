Slate colored junco sits in an old lilac bush 30 feet in front of me. He’s feathers are ruffled by the gusts of a cold west wind. But he seems content to sit there in the midday sun, and is not inclined to move. So I pick him up in the binoculars and study him a bit.
I’ve always been curious to know what the winter birds eat when they are not at the feeders. Quite apparently our semi-snowless winter has offered opportunity for foraging, but what do they forage?
I thought about the succulent buds on forest greenery, and lilac has come choice buds. I thought perhaps Junco would reward me with picking off a few, but no such luck so far.
I took a close look at the elm buds that hang down almost within reach of where I sit. They are not much advanced from their state a week ago, when I was here.
However I do notice that the sides of the buds are beginning to split open and some fresh greenery is beginning to show from within. I expect by next week we’ll see some significant advancement, even in spite of these cold spring days that freeze the bird baths at night,
As I recall from observing them last spring, the leaf buds and the seed pods arise out of the same nodules on the twigs. I must watch that development again this spring.
I would like to interject a byline at this point, that before I came out today, the weather seemed so pleasantly nice that I debated between merely wearing a heavy sweater or toting along my heavy winter parka with hood. I chose the latter, and let me tell you I am grateful for every inch of clothing that I brought along. It is a very cold spring day. My bare fingers are surviving, but they are starting to complain.
To return to the leaf buds/seed buds, if the bud on trees offer seed as well, Mr. Junco should find these buds succulent indeed. Now those more tutored than I am in the tree and leaf biology are no doubt saying at this point, Jim is way off base, or, what he is saying is so obvious he’s foolish to mention it. I shall have to abide such joshing.
It suddenly occurred to me that the forest floor immediately to the left of me under my woolly chair, that very floor last spring was covered with literally thousands of winged elm seeds.
Today there is not one seed in sight.
I do not see a multitude of little elm tree saplings growing up, probably not any. It is unlikely the seeds all rotted away, and the river has not flooded the area this spring.
Of course many little four legged critter have helped themselves to these lunches. But birds like Mr. Junco have feasted here as well, as well as Mr. Chickadee and other who normally come to our feeders. Well, happy days, little friends. Enjoy the feast of seeds.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.