The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the invasive algae starry stonewort in Thunder Lake, near Remer in Cass County.

DNR staff conducting a survey of algae in Thunder Lake found starry stonewort. Funding for this research was provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments