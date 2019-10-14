WHITE BEAR LAKE — Wildlife Forever’s 2020 State-Fish Art Contest, with support from Title Sponsor Bass Pro Shops, is open and now accepting entries for all youth in grades K-12.
Students across the world have the opportunity to win prizes and recognition while learning about state-fish species, behaviors, aquatic habitats, and conservation.
The Art of Conservation ignites children’s imagination while teaching them about fish and fishing. Visit www.statefishart.org for more details.
To enter the free contest, artists create an original illustration of their chosen fish from the official State-Fish List. A personal one-page written essay, story or poem based on behavior, habitat and/or conservation needs is also required and awarded. Winning contestants will be honored in four grade categories, K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Judging will be held in April and winners announced in May.
The 2020 contest also has two new Award Categories with opportunities for additional prizes and recognition. The Guy Harvey Award, created in partnership with the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, highlights saltwater fish and their importance in healthy ocean ecosystems. Participants that enter this award category could win a signed Guy Harvey Print. The World Fish Migration Foundation and Wildlife Forever have partnered to create the Fish Migration Award. This international award focuses on migratory fish and the free-flowing waters they rely on. The winners of this award will be featured on World Fish Migration Day, May 16th, 2020.
The deadline to enter the 2020 State-Fish Art Contest is March 31. Visit www.StateFishArt.org for full details on how to participate.
“State-Fish Art allows students everywhere to learn about the outdoors and get engaged in conservation. This contest highlights the unique abilities and perspectives that young artists bring to the table,” said Julia Luger, Education and Communication Director of Wildlife Forever.
The award-winning Wildlife Forever State-Fish Art Contest brings children, art and aquatic conservation together! To enter, young artists create an original illustration of any official state-fish and written words detailing its behavior, habitat, and efforts to conserve it. Entries are categorized in four grade levels: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Educators nationwide utilize Fish On!, the full-color State-Fish Art Lesson Plan, integrating the disciplines of science and art. Entries are due postmarked by March 31st each year. www.statefishart.org.
Located in White Bear Lake, Wildlife Forever’s mission is to conserve America’s wildlife heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. For 30 years, members have helped conduct thousands of fish, game and habitat conservation projects across the country. National programs include the Clean Drain Dry Initiative and the State-Fish Art Contest. To join or learn more about Wildlife Forever’s award-winning programs, including work to engage America’s youth, visit www.WildlifeForever.org
Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.
In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.”
