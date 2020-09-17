Freeport artist Scot Storm won the Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest with a painting of greater scaup in flight.
The Walker native was selected Sept. 10. Second place was Thomas Miller of Kilkenny; third place was Kurt Kegler of Mankato, out of 11 eligible submissions.
The waterfowl stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license, or as a collectable. Visit mndnr.gov/stamps for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.
