2021 DNR waterfowl stamp, greater scaup in flight
Image submitted

Freeport artist Scot Storm won the Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest with a painting of greater scaup in flight.

The Walker native was selected Sept. 10. Second place was Thomas Miller of Kilkenny; third place was Kurt Kegler of Mankato, out of 11 eligible submissions.

The waterfowl stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license, or as a collectable. Visit mndnr.gov/stamps for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.

