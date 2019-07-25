A gadwall painted by Jim Caturia of Cannon Falls will be on the 2019 duck stamp.
Photo submitted

Wildlife artists can submit entries from Aug. 19 through 4 p.m. Aug. 30, for the contest that decides what artwork will be featured on the 2020 Minnesota Migratory Waterfowl Stamp.

The snow goose is the only species eligible for depiction on the 2020 waterfowl stamp.

The waterfowl stamp validation for hunting is $7.50 and for an extra 75 cents purchasers can receive the pictorial stamp. It also is sold as a collectible. Revenue from stamp sales is dedicated to waterfowl management and habitat work.

