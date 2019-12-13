CASS LAKE — Chippewa National Forest officials announce a temporary bridge closure on the Suomi Snowmobile Trail, (state trail 222) as crews make needed repairs.

The affected bridge is located approximately 1 mile south of the Suomi Trailhead, which is accessed from Forest Road 3548. The bridge will remain closed until needed repairs are completed and considered safe for use.

For more information on this project, contact the Chippewa National Forest at (218) 335-8600.

