A park. The rain has changed me into the refugee of a park.
I do not begrudge the land the rain. It is thirsty after a long dry summer.
I am surrounded by greenery of ash and red oak, with some of the yellowing of early autumn. The air is clear and fresh after the rain. It is one of the most delightful moments in the weather.
The Red River is visible about 60 yards ahead of me. Having taken its drink of the new rain, it is continuing on its slow flow north to Lake Winnipeg, and thence eventually to the Hudson Bay. Nothing the human will do can stop or start its inexorable journey to the sea, any more than we can stop or start the blessed rain.
The nature of the times we live in sets us to thinking about the woods and the other beautiful parts of the earth, and the danger we face of losing all of this due to faults in the way we use all of it. We have been passively concerned about this for the past half-century, but mostly we’ve felt that with a mild concern afloat among us, the problem will take care of itself.
Recently I’ve become interested in how the spiritual side of our nature has become engaged in this concern for saving our planet. We engage at some level by extolling the wonders and beauty and blessing of nature. But beyond that I wonder how much we really put the harness on to help pull the wagon of concern.
A few years ago a journal entitled its monthly issue “1968,” celebrating the 50th anniversary of the year that really launched the international concern for the health and the life of our planet through the rising up of the activists. They flagged us down through demonstrations and marches to catch our attention and get us engaged. They were mostly young people, but not only the young.
I lived in that era, and I marched in some of those marches. But I am not sure that I grasped the significance of what was happening.
In that journal issue with the title “1968,” they included an article with the title, “The Rise of a New Ecotheology.” And that brings me to the spiritual side of all of this, which I mentioned earlier.
When I was a junior in high school I made the resolution that I would read the whole Bible, a chapter a day (typical teen-aged shoot the moon or go for the gusto, resolution). The start of it was quite exciting.
Then in the first chapter of the first book I read the instructions: “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves upon the earth” Genesis 1:28.
This struck me as a bit much, but I’d been programed to think this way, so I took it in. Now, 50 years later, perhaps it is time to rethink our “take what you can grab” interpretation, as the ancients must have thought, and see it more as “learn to live with the woods and the fields and all that you have, and be in harmony with it.”
Well, green ash and red oak, thank you for your company. And thank you for a park where we learn to preserve something of what the earth has given us.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
