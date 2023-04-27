Snip-n-drip irrigation systems apply water directly where it is needed and fit any garden planted in rows.
Don’t let your spring garden enthusiasm lead to overplanting and the creation of a summer gardening nightmare.  A design with maintenance in mind and some strategic care can help reduce the time you spend managing your gardens and landscape.

Consider using fewer plant species when designing perennial flowerbeds. Increase the number of each to boost the visual impact of the garden and reduce maintenance.  You’ll have fewer species to manage, identify and differentiate from the weeds as they emerge in spring.

