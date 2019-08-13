Deer River – Forest visitors are encouraged to join Chippewa National Forest naturalist Maggie Petersen for a tour of the pollinator garden located at the Cut Foot Sioux Visitor Center. The tour is scheduled Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. Both youth and adults are invited to attend this engaging tour.
During the tour, visitors can expect to learn how to identify various Minnesota wildflowers and pollinators that visit the garden every summer. Potential critters found in the garden include a variety of butterflies, hummingbirds, bees, and even tree frogs.
After visiting the Cut Foot Sioux pollinator garden, you might even be inspired to plant your own.
Free parking available on site. The Cut Foot Sioux Visitor Center is located on Highway 46, 17 miles north of Deer River. For more information, call the Deer River Ranger District at (218) 246-2123.
