CASS LAKE –- Chippewa National Forest summer naturalists will be leading a tour of historic Camp Rabideau on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. Visitors will meet in the parking area near the picnic shelter at this Civilian Conservation Corps site near Blackduck.
Built in 1935, Camp Rabideau is one of only three standing Civilian Conservation Corps camps in the nation, and is a designated National Historic Landmark. The tour will take approximately one hour and visitors will explore the old camp buildings including the barracks, education building, infirmary and mess hall.
The Civilian Conservation Corps was created by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1932 to put young men back to work during the Great Depression. The “boys” of the Civilian Conservation Corps helped to reforest the area, fight fires and build roads. CCC crews also built the Forest Supervisor’s Office and Norway Beach Visitor Center near Cass Lake.
Camp Rabideau is located six miles south of Blackduck off the Lady Slipper Scenic Byway, County 39. For more information, call the Forest Supervisor’s Office at (218) 335-8600.
