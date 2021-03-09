Turkey hunters can now buy their licenses for the spring 2021 season either online, by telephone at (888) 665-4236 or in person wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
Hunters can hunt statewide and buy licenses for any time period (A-F) over the counter.
For research purposes, license agents will be asking hunters which permit area they plan to hunt, so hunters should be prepared to provide this information when buying their license. The information helps the DNR manage the state’s turkey population. Importantly, hunters who identify their permit area when buying their license are not restricted to hunting in only that area.
Season dates and hunt rules can be found on the DNR’s turkey hunting page. Permits to hunt the popular Carlos Avery, Mille Lacs and Whitewater wildlife management areas in the A-C time periods were distributed already by lottery only for firearms hunters 18 and older. The lottery application deadline was Feb. 12 and results are available on the turkey hunting page.
