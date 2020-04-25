Turkey hunters who want to bag a tom turkey are encouraged to stay close to home.
“We understand that hunting close to home might require hunters to make some adjustments,” said Leslie McInenly, wildlife populations program manager with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “This will be a little easier because this year’s turkey licenses have more built-in flexibility.”
Recent regulation changes mean hunters will no longer be restricted to a single permit area. So if hunters had bought a license with plans to travel to their usual hunting location, they can still use the same license to hunt close to home, even in a different permit area than usual.
Another change that adds flexibility allows a hunter to purchase a license for any of the turkey hunting time periods without applying early. Applications were required in January, though, for firearms hunters age 18 and older who wanted to hunt in the Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery or Whitewater wildlife management areas (WMA).
Safety
Both hunters and non-hunters should be careful on WMAs as there is no blaze orange requirement for spring turkey hunting. Hunters must be sure of their target and what is beyond. Those who might be in WMAs should not wear any visible article of clothing into the turkey woods that contains the colors white, red or blue. Hunters don’t wear these colors because turkeys will spot them; non-hunters should not wear them because they are associated with the head of a male turkey — and that can lead to hunting accidents.
Hunters should follow the basic rules of firearms safety. Again, be sure of your target and what’s beyond. Treat each firearm as if it is loaded. Control the muzzle of your firearm. And keep your finger off the trigger and outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.
License and season details
Hunters can purchase a license on the DNR website or by telephone by calling (888) 665-4236. People can also purchase licenses in person at license agents that remain open, such as convenience stores. The DNR encourages people to purchase licenses online or by phone if possible. Because turkey hunters need the physical tag, they should plan for 7-10 days to allow their license to arrive in the mail, unless they purchase it in person.
The DNR annually monitors hunter participation and turkey harvest. In 2019, the agency considered recent season participation, hunter interest in lotteries, harvest levels and public comment on potential season changes. Public input indicated high levels of hunter support for greater flexibility in hunting location as well as increased opportunities to purchase licenses over the counter rather than through the lottery.
Turkey season runs to May 31 and is divided into six hunt periods. Firearms turkey hunters can participate in Hunt F if they have an unused tag from one of the earlier hunt periods or if they choose to purchase a license for that time period.
Archery-only license holders may still hunt any close-to-home permit area for the entire season. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license. Licensed hunters ages 17 and younger may hunt any close-to-home permit area statewide for the entire season with firearms or archery equipment.
Full wild turkey hunting regulations, including details on turkey registration, shooting hours and legal firearms as well as helpful turkey hunting tips and safety can be found on the DNR website.
