July 11
Science in Nature: The Afterlife of Trees, 10:30 at 11:30 a.m., at Preacher’s Grove.
Uncover the mysteries of nature! Join scientists and researchers with the University of Minnesota’s Itasca Biological Station as we explore their discoveries. Are you curious how nature functions? Learn about research from across the country.
Topics vary from forests to water systems and all types of critters to fungus and more! This week we are meeting Jonathan Schilling, director of the University of Minnesota’s Itasca Biological Station and a Professor in Plant and Microbial Biology who will lead a walk in Preachers Grove focused on fungi, fire and the “circle of life” for trees.
Tree death and decay is part of what makes Itasca and its old growth special, and the fungi that dominate biological decomposition are part of a massive biofiltration system that cleans the water draining into Lake Itasca.
July 12
Itasca’s Presenters Under the Pines: Nature Cartooning with Gary Harbo, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Meet in the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center Classroom.
Join Minnesota artist and author, Gary Harbo as he teaches the art of nature cartooning. Kids and adults, come draw alongside Gary as he shares techniques based on his book, “How to Draw 104 Cartoons with Gary Harbo.”
Gary also will be sharing stories about Bart and his friends’ adventures in Minnesota from his children’s book, “The Northern Woods Adventure,” which includes a visit to the Headwaters of the Mississippi River. Book signing to follow program.
July 12-13
Itasca’s Presenters Under the Pines: Life of the Monarch Butterfly Display, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Meet in the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center Lobby.
Discover the life cycle of the monarch butterfly, Minnesota’s state insect, with Tom and Carol Uecker. Check out real samples of the caterpillar, chrysalis, and the adult butterflies. Some lucky visitors may even get to see a butterfly come out of its chrysalis! Visit for as little or as long as you like.
July 13
Yoga in the Park, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Meet in the picnic grounds by the Lakeside Museum, watch for signs (lakeside from Wegmann’s Store/cabin). If raining or bad weather conditions, yoga will be held inside the museum).
Relax and unwind with Yoga in the Park, catered to all ages and levels of physical fitness! Begin your day with healthy stretching. Enjoy nature while benefitting from yoga as the calming view of Lake Itasca and the towering pines overhead center you. Participants should bring a mat, blanket, or beach towel and should wear comfortable clothing that allows them to move freely. Led by personal yoga trainers.
All levels welcome. Bring your own mat/towel/blanket and some water.
July 14
Itasca’s Evening Under the Pines: Northern Bass, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Meet at Forest Inn (across from Douglas Lodge)
Northern Bass plays a variety of sounds from the 30’s through the 70’s. From Pop, Rock, Instrumentals, Jazz and Standards, Louise, Mike and Dan combine their unique style with familiar tunes from the past.
Louise lays keyboard, bass keyboard, and sings. She has experience in many musical endeavors including working as a Woodtick Musical Theatre band member and is a public school music teacher.
Mike, an experienced drummer, is involved with a number of musical groups and has been a touring musician. He is a master of providing playing styles from simple surf beats to complex jazz rhythms.
Dan plays guitar and sings. He has been a member of a variety of musical groups and trios covering styles from instrumental surf to acoustic bluegrass.
The group performs together to have fun, so come out and have some fun with Northern Bass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.