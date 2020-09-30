A statewide Quality Bluegill Initiative has been developed in response to data collected by DNR staff and input from anglers, guides and resort owners that are happy with bluegill numbers but concerned with the size quality.
The purpose of this effort is to identify lakes with a history of producing large panfish that could benefit from reduced bag limits.
A number of lakes in the Walker area have been identified as candidate lakes for reduced panfish bag limits starting in 2021. These lakes include Leech, Upper, Middle and Lower Sucker, Big, Rice, and Deep Portage. Comments are currently being taken and public meetings are scheduled this fall on these and other proposals.
Persons interested in commenting on a specific lake, or a group of lakes at the statewide level, are encouraged to do so remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Local comments can be emailed to walker.fisheries@state.mn.us. For more information on this topic, or to link to an online commenting form for local or statewide proposals, go to the MN DNR homepage (www.dnr.state.mn.us), typing “Sunfish” in the search box and selecting the “Sunfish” search result link.
• Virtual meetings are schedule for locations throughout the state. The Northwest region meeting will take place Monday from noon to 1 p.m., information to attend these can be found on the MNDNR Sunfish page.
• An in-person meeting is scheduled to take place at the Walker Area Community Center in Walker, Oct. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be no formal presentation but staff members will be there to answer questions. No more than 10 people will be allowed at a time and all attendees will be required to wear face coverings (Executive Order 20-81).
Special bass regulations are currently being reviewed on Blackwater and Mule lakes.
Initially implemented as catch-and-release regulations in 2004, subsequent progressions have included a change to a 12-inch maximum length limit in 2012 and a 14-20 inch protected slot limit with 1 fish over 20 inches allowed in possession implemented in 2016.
Size quality of both largemouth and smallmouth bass has improved with regulation on both lakes. To comment on either of these regulations or to request more information, email the Walker Fisheries Office at walker.fisheries@state.mn.us
