The collectible, artistic Minnesota walleye stamp can be a gift for an angler that keeps on giving.
Walleye stamp sales pay for walleye that are stocked into lakes that lack naturally reproducing walleye populations. Anyone can buy a walleye stamp any time of the year, even if they don’t have a fishing license — and the buyer may give the pictorial stamp as a gift.
Pictorial stamps can be purchased anywhere DNR licenses are sold for $5.75, and the stamp is mailed to the buyer. Copies are on hand at the DNR License Center at 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul. Stamps also can be purchased online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense or by phone by calling (888) 665-4236. Alternatively, a form can be downloaded from mndnr.gov/stamps and returned to the DNR to have the stamp mailed to the buyer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.