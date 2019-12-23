The collectible, artistic Minnesota walleye stamp can be a gift for an angler that keeps on giving.

Walleye stamp sales pay for walleye that are stocked into lakes that lack naturally reproducing walleye populations. Anyone can buy a walleye stamp any time of the year, even if they don’t have a fishing license — and the buyer may give the pictorial stamp as a gift.

Pictorial stamps can be purchased anywhere DNR licenses are sold for $5.75, and the stamp is mailed to the buyer. Copies are on hand at the DNR License Center at 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul. Stamps also can be purchased online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense or by phone by calling (888) 665-4236. Alternatively, a form can be downloaded from mndnr.gov/stamps and returned to the DNR to have the stamp mailed to the buyer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments