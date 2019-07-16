Hunters can find the 2019 Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Regulations booklet online now and at license agents in the beginning of August.
Among other changes, this year youth under age 18 will have the opportunity to hunt for two days Sept. 7-8, during the Youth Waterfowl Hunt.
Complete regulations for other species including deer are expected to be posted online and available at license agents in the beginning of August.
