A white world in October! Snow seems to be pushing the season, but warming temperatures are eating away at the edges of the white blanket on the earth.
Birds seem to feel the weather is just right. They are ducking in and out of small pine trees here along the Red River, trees with branches heavily laden with burdens of very wet snow. These drooping branches make ideal shelters for small birds. These little creatures don’t seem to mind the wet weather at all, as long as the temperature is mild.
The ground feeders seem especially busy. A slate-colored junco comes near me at my left. A half dozen wild turkeys amble by to my left also, stopping occasionally to peck at the soft ground.
The shelter in the snow-laden pines brings to mind the story “To Build a Fire” (was it by Jack London?), for those who love stories of the outdoors. For the hero, who had fallen through the ice on a river while traveling in -75 degree weather, it was desperately necessary for him to build a fire and warm up to survive. He immediately built a beautiful big blaze of a fire, but he made the incautious mistake of building it under one such snow-laden pine. When the temperature from the fire warmed the pine bough enough, the bough unloaded its snow burden and doused the fire. The man and his dog fled to the river and began running. It won’t spoil the climax of the story by disclosing it, but will save it for you to discover.
One of the curious occurrences I notice in this warm snow weather — and I have seen it before in past years in such weather — is happening at the moment in some open space on the ground directly ahead of me, perhaps 30 yards away. Birds have come flocking to the ground, birds that are ground feeders.
These birds seem to have been drawn eagerly to this open space, and are pecking away at the ground energetically as if the opened up ground had suddenly offered a bonanza of food, when it would seem to me there is nothing particularly there. They are robins and juncos, and I have seen these two breeds do this in past years.
What is there about these temperatures that creates such behavior? Is it a misbegotten memory of some kind that triggers this action?
Is it perhaps true in all of us creatures that we occasionally engage in such a remembered behavior that is totally out of step with reality? We walk around a spot where we had once tripped over a low stump, because we had, just that once, taken a bad fall. But the stump is long gone. And someone observing us, might mentally remark to himself that our behavior was very odd, but would not remark on it aloud.
What curious creatures we all are.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
