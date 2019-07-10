The 27-mile “Wildlife Drive” through the Roseau River Wildlife Management Area, located 20 miles northwest of Roseau, will be open to vehicular travel from July 20 through July 28 and then weekends through Aug. 11.
The drive traverses wetland, woodland, brushland and farmland habitats, providing visitors an opportunity to see wildlife.
Approximately 149 bird species breed within the Roseau River WMA. Yellow rails and horned grebes are a few of the rare breeding species found within the area’s vast wetlands. Along the drive, people may also encounter trumpeter swans, loons, white pelicans, sandhill cranes, great blue herons, eagles, a variety of ducks and other water birds, sedge wrens, yellow warblers, Nelson’s sharp-tailed sparrows, black bears, deer, beaver, otter, mink, red fox, gray wolf and the occasional moose.
Aside from excellent wildlife viewing opportunities, the WMA “pools” offer spectacular year-round northern pike fishing opportunities. Visitors typically fish along the dike roads or near the water control structures. When the dike roads are closed to motorists, visitors can bike to Pool 1 West or Pool 2 from the parking areas. During the waterfowl hunting season only, motorboats of 10 horsepower or less may be used on the Roseau River WMA.
The Wildlife Drive can be easily accessed at the main dike road, located one and three-quarter miles south of the WMA headquarters on Roseau County Road 3. Only motor vehicles licensed for use on public highways are legally permitted to operate on this road. Motorists are urged to use caution due to narrow roads, soft shoulders, deep ditches and two-way traffic. The speed limit on all WMA roads is 20 mph. Note that the Wildlife Drive may be closed due to inclement weather or road construction.
Roseau River WMA is one of the viewing stops along the Pine to Prairie Birding Trail, which consists of 45 sites spanning a 223-mile corridor from pine to prairie in the northwestern part of the state. These sites offer some of the most spectacular birding in the state, along with scenic beauty and friendly communities.
For more information, contact Roseau River WMA at (218) 463-1130, or stop by the WMA office at 27952 400th St., Roseau, MN, to pick up a bird list, maps, fishing regulations and other information. Visit mndnr.gov/wmas for additional information on the Roseau River and other DNR wildlife management areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.