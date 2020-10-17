Lakeville artist Stephen Hamrick won the Minnesota pheasant stamp contest and Bemidji artist Bradley Kenneth Hadrava won the turkey stamp contest. Winners for both contests were selected on Oct. 8.
In the pheasant stamp contest, Edward DuRose of Roseville took second, Walker native Scot Storm of Freeport was third and Thomas Kutschied of Longville took fourth out of 10 eligible submissions.
In the turkey stamp contest, Mark Pearce of Blaine took second, Kurt Kegler of Mankato was third and Thomas Sinnen of Watertown finished fourth out of 10 eligible submissions.
The pheasant stamp validation is required for pheasant hunters ages 18 to 64 and costs $7.50, plus an extra 75 cents to receive the pictorial stamp in the mail. The cost of a turkey stamp is included in a turkey license.
Anyone can purchase these and other fish and wildlife stamps as collectables. Visit mndnr.gov/stamps for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.
