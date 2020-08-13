The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources chose the winners of the trout and salmon stamp and walleye stamp.
Lakeville artist Stephen Hamrick won the Minnesota trout and salmon stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a brown trout feeding on a macroinvertebrate.
Cloquet artist Stuart Nelson won the walleye stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a walleye taking an angler’s lure. Both contests occurred Aug. 6.
In the trout and salmon stamp contest, the runner up was Nicholas Markell of Stillwater out of 10 eligible submissions.
In the walleye stamp contest, there was a three-way tie for runner up between artists Thomas Kutschied of Longville; Mark Pearce of Blaine; Mark Thone of Shakopee out of seven eligible submissions.
The DNR uses revenue from voluntary purchases of walleye stamps to purchase walleye for stocking in Minnesota’s lakes. Revenue from trout and salmon stamps, which are required for anglers 18-64 of age fishing in designated trout water or possessing trout, is dedicated to trout and salmon management and habitat work. Visit mndnr.gov/stamps for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.
