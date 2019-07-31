The state of Minnesota has scheduled 19 special youth deer hunts in October and November that give youth and parents or adult mentors an opportunity to hunt together.
Applications will be taken via the electronic license system through Aug. 16. Apply at any of the license vendors around the state or website for only $1 or at http://licenses.dnr.state.mn.us/ and click on Purchase.
Of the special hunts, 17 are firearms hunts for youth ages 12 to 15, and two are archery hunts for youth ages 12 to 17.
