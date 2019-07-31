The  state  of  Minnesota  has  scheduled 19 special youth  deer  hunts  in October and November that give youth and parents or adult mentors an opportunity to hunt together.

Applications   will   be   taken   via  the  electronic license system through Aug. 16. Apply at any of the license vendors around the state or website for only $1 or at http://licenses.dnr.state.mn.us/ and click on Purchase.

Of the special hunts, 17 are firearms hunts for youth ages 12 to 15, and two are archery hunts for youth ages 12 to 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments