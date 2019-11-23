Careful monitoring by a county invasive species specialist has led to the confirmation of zebra mussels in Pimushe Lake in Beltrami County.
The Beltrami County aquatic invasive species staffer contacted the Department of Natural Resources after finding one adult zebra mussel on a settlement sampler hanging on a dock. Settlement samplers are solid surfaces placed in the water that people can regularly check for attached zebra mussels.
Pimushe Lake is just north of the Cass Lake chain of lakes, where zebra mussels were first confirmed in 2014.
The DNR continues to urge everyone to do their part to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. For lake property owners and lake service provider businesses, this includes carefully checking boats and trailers, docks and lifts, and all other water-related equipment for invasive species when removing equipment for seasonal storage.
It is especially important to follow Minnesota’s law and keep docks and boat lifts out of the water for at least 21 days before putting them into another body of water.
Anyone transporting a dock or lift from a shoreline property to another location for storage or repair may need a permit, to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.