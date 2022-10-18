UHC Medicare image

You have a lot of choices when it comes to Medicare plans. And the most important might be choosing to take charge of your Medicare decisions in the first place.

With Medicare Annual Enrollment upon us – running through Dec. 7 – now is your chance to dig in and determine what plan might be the best fit for you in 2022. Here are five common mistakes that you don’t want to make during this time – and why.

Plans are insured through UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company or one of its affiliated companies, a Medicare Advantage organization with a Medicare contract and a Medicare-approved Part D sponsor. Enrollment in these plans depends on the plan’s contract renewal with Medicare. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments