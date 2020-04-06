All Conference

Cass Lake-Bena: Jarell Jacobs, Miguel Reyes, Timmy Smith, Leroy Fairbanks

Nevis: Luke Dewulf, Derek Lindow, Eddie Kramer, Ty Warrington

Red Lake: Delwyn Holthusen, Aaron Charboyea, Riley Chaboyea

Blackduck: Dylan Moen, Ethan Merrill

WHA: Cole Rasmussen

Pine River-Backus: Brady Raph, Louis Bueckers

Honorable Mention

Cass Lake-Bena: Brent Fowler, Kaydin Lee

Nevis: Jack McNamee, Cain Mitchell

Red Lake: Daylen French, Gerald Kingbird Jr.

Blackduck: Shawn O’Brien, Quinn McKeeman, Sawyer Nendick

WHA: Ethan Anderson, Clay Nelson

Pine River-Backus: Champ Howard

Final standings

Cass Lake-Bena, 11-3 — co-champs

Nevis, 11-3 — co-champs

Red Lake, 9-4

Blackduck, 9-5

WHA, 7-7

Pine River-Backus, 6-8

Northome-Kelliher, 2-12

Laporte, 0-13

Coach of the Year: Pete Ofstedal, Blackduck

MVP: Jacobs, Cass Lake-Bena

Rookie of the Year: Leroy Fairbanks, Cass Lake-Bena

JV Champs, Cass Lake-Bena, 13-1

