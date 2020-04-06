All Conference
Cass Lake-Bena: Jarell Jacobs, Miguel Reyes, Timmy Smith, Leroy Fairbanks
Nevis: Luke Dewulf, Derek Lindow, Eddie Kramer, Ty Warrington
Red Lake: Delwyn Holthusen, Aaron Charboyea, Riley Chaboyea
Blackduck: Dylan Moen, Ethan Merrill
WHA: Cole Rasmussen
Pine River-Backus: Brady Raph, Louis Bueckers
Honorable Mention
Cass Lake-Bena: Brent Fowler, Kaydin Lee
Nevis: Jack McNamee, Cain Mitchell
Red Lake: Daylen French, Gerald Kingbird Jr.
Blackduck: Shawn O’Brien, Quinn McKeeman, Sawyer Nendick
WHA: Ethan Anderson, Clay Nelson
Pine River-Backus: Champ Howard
Final standings
Cass Lake-Bena, 11-3 — co-champs
Nevis, 11-3 — co-champs
Red Lake, 9-4
Blackduck, 9-5
WHA, 7-7
Pine River-Backus, 6-8
Northome-Kelliher, 2-12
Laporte, 0-13
Coach of the Year: Pete Ofstedal, Blackduck
MVP: Jacobs, Cass Lake-Bena
Rookie of the Year: Leroy Fairbanks, Cass Lake-Bena
JV Champs, Cass Lake-Bena, 13-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.