Championship Flight

1st        Matt Haugstad & Andrew Israelson    32-33-29-94

(14-under par using back-front-back rotation)

2nd    Bill Israelson & Brad Anderson    34-31-34-99

        Kris Kroetsch & Chad Skarperud    33-31-35-99

4th        Dana Husby & Trent Wilcox    30-34-36-100

        Adam Riddering & Dave Christensen    34-34-32-100

6th        Nick Bergan & Nate Deziel    33-33-34-101

        John Hafdal & Lincoln Cizek    31-34-36-101

        Travis Ross & Wade Hanson    36-34-31-101

9th        Bruce Simenson & Russ Simenson    35-33-34-102

        Andrew Benson & Danny Menton    35-34-33-102

Senior Team Championship Division

1st        Scott Hinners & Curt Howard    37-35-36-108

(Even par using back-front-front rotation)

2nd    Ray Sauer & Jim Strandemo    37-36-37-110

3rd    Mark Ferber & Joe Sicora    37-36-38-111

4th        Jeff Wiltse & Jeff Hendrickson    39-40-39-118

            

Net Division (with handicap)

1st        Ron Luethmers & Jason Luethmers    32-29-61

(11-under par using back-front rotation)

2nd    Franz Ringle & Paul Nordeen    32-33-65

        Randall Morrison & Jeremy Medina    32-33-65

4th        Seth Hanson & Sam Melbye    31-36-67

        Ted Kromy & Stewart Bastian    31-36-67

        Jesse Nordmann & Nick Nordmann    33-34-67

        Kurt Schneider & Glen Groetsch    32-35-67

        Jim DeBoer & Brad Andvik    30-37-67

9th        Tyler Johnson & Dustin Nelson    33-35-68

        Peter Jameson & Dave Leary    32-36-68

        Joe Overmann & Jon Stueve    34-34-68

