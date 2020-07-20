Championship Flight
1st Matt Haugstad & Andrew Israelson 32-33-29-94
(14-under par using back-front-back rotation)
2nd Bill Israelson & Brad Anderson 34-31-34-99
Kris Kroetsch & Chad Skarperud 33-31-35-99
4th Dana Husby & Trent Wilcox 30-34-36-100
Adam Riddering & Dave Christensen 34-34-32-100
6th Nick Bergan & Nate Deziel 33-33-34-101
John Hafdal & Lincoln Cizek 31-34-36-101
Travis Ross & Wade Hanson 36-34-31-101
9th Bruce Simenson & Russ Simenson 35-33-34-102
Andrew Benson & Danny Menton 35-34-33-102
Senior Team Championship Division
1st Scott Hinners & Curt Howard 37-35-36-108
(Even par using back-front-front rotation)
2nd Ray Sauer & Jim Strandemo 37-36-37-110
3rd Mark Ferber & Joe Sicora 37-36-38-111
4th Jeff Wiltse & Jeff Hendrickson 39-40-39-118
Net Division (with handicap)
1st Ron Luethmers & Jason Luethmers 32-29-61
(11-under par using back-front rotation)
2nd Franz Ringle & Paul Nordeen 32-33-65
Randall Morrison & Jeremy Medina 32-33-65
4th Seth Hanson & Sam Melbye 31-36-67
Ted Kromy & Stewart Bastian 31-36-67
Jesse Nordmann & Nick Nordmann 33-34-67
Kurt Schneider & Glen Groetsch 32-35-67
Jim DeBoer & Brad Andvik 30-37-67
9th Tyler Johnson & Dustin Nelson 33-35-68
Peter Jameson & Dave Leary 32-36-68
Joe Overmann & Jon Stueve 34-34-68
