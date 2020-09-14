Championship (no handicaps)
1st Jon Sauer 33-36-36-105
Dakotah Brunelle 34-36-35-105
(Sauer won playoff on first extra hole. Both were 3-under par on the front-back-front rotation)
3rd Aaron Schnathorst 33-39-37-109
Chris Swenson 36-40-33-109
Adam Riddering 34-39-36-109
6th Tanner Sperling 34-42-34-110 7th TJ Raden 38-37-36-111
8th Seth Schricker 38-42-34-114
Trent Wilcox 36-40-38-114
Senior Championship
(Age 50 plus)
Low gross
1st Jeff Wiltse 35-39-74
2nd Jim Strandemo 35-39-74
3rd Ray Sauer 35-40-75
4th Scott Holt 37-39-76
Low net (with handicap)
1st Brad Roegiers 38-38-76 (72)
2nd Paul Nordeen 40-36-76 (73)
3rd Jerry Vetsch 39-38-77 (74)
4th Kris Baker 43-48-91 (75)
Super Senior Championship
(Age 65 plus)
Low gross
1st Dan Elton 40-34-74
2nd Parker Anderson 41-36-77
3rd RJ Smiley 40-37-77
4th Glen Hasselberg 41-38-79
Low net (with handicap)
1st Bob Kobilka 45-38-83 (74)
2nd Dave Cochran 41-39-80 (74)
3rd Blair Witt 44-43-87 (75)
4th Joe Aitken 46-39-85 (76)
Women’s Championship
Low gross
1st Emily Steinmetz 48-47-95
2nd Amber Daniels 48-48-96
3rd Cindy Kunkel 47-49-96
Low net (with handicap)
1st Carly Czech 50-52-102 (75)
2nd Kathy Green 48-52-100 (81)
3rd Emma Toomer 53-56-109 (81)
