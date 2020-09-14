Championship (no handicaps)

1st    Jon Sauer        33-36-36-105

    Dakotah Brunelle    34-36-35-105

(Sauer won playoff on first extra hole. Both were 3-under par on the front-back-front rotation)

3rd    Aaron Schnathorst    33-39-37-109

    Chris Swenson        36-40-33-109

    Adam Riddering    34-39-36-109

6th    Tanner Sperling        34-42-34-110    7th    TJ Raden        38-37-36-111

8th    Seth Schricker        38-42-34-114

    Trent Wilcox        36-40-38-114

    

Senior Championship

(Age 50 plus)

Low gross

1st    Jeff Wiltse        35-39-74

2nd    Jim Strandemo        35-39-74

3rd    Ray Sauer        35-40-75

4th    Scott Holt        37-39-76

        

Low net (with handicap)

1st    Brad Roegiers        38-38-76 (72)

2nd    Paul Nordeen        40-36-76 (73)

3rd    Jerry Vetsch        39-38-77 (74)

4th    Kris Baker        43-48-91 (75)

Super Senior Championship

(Age 65 plus)

Low gross

1st    Dan Elton        40-34-74

2nd    Parker Anderson    41-36-77

3rd    RJ Smiley        40-37-77

4th    Glen Hasselberg    41-38-79

    

Low net (with handicap)

1st    Bob Kobilka        45-38-83 (74)

2nd    Dave Cochran        41-39-80 (74)

3rd    Blair Witt        44-43-87 (75)

4th    Joe Aitken        46-39-85 (76)

    

Women’s Championship

Low gross

1st    Emily Steinmetz    48-47-95

2nd    Amber Daniels        48-48-96

3rd    Cindy Kunkel        47-49-96

Low net (with handicap)

1st    Carly Czech        50-52-102 (75)

2nd    Kathy Green        48-52-100 (81)

3rd    Emma Toomer        53-56-109 (81)

