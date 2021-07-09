Championship Flight

1st        Jon Sauer & Joe Sauer    32-32-32-96

(12-under par using front-back-front rotation)

2nd    Travis Ross & Wade Hanson    33-32-32-97

3rd    Jim Foss & J.J. Johnson    30-34-34-98

        Andrew Israelson & Matt Haugstad    32-34-32-98

5th        Adam Riddering & Tyler Harding    35-32-32-99

6th        Rick Frieberg & Ryan Sauerer    33-36-31-100

        Daryl Schomer & Robert Bell    34-34-32-100

8th        Bill Israelson & Brad Anderson    35-34-33-102

        Brian Luethmers & Bart Bradford    34-36-32-102

10th    Wyatt Hanson & Kyle Haag    31-38-34-103

Senior Team Championship Division

1st        Chuck Lundeen & Gregg Western    36-36-34-106

(2-under par using front-back-front rotation)

2nd    Scott Holt & Tim Gordon    38-36-33-107

3rd    Scott Hinners and Curt Howard    36-36-36-108

4th        Mark Hegland & Bruce Hegland    35-36-39-110

5th        Terry Mahar & Paul Schable    35-36-40-111

        Ray Sauer & Greg Mattson    36-39-36-111

            

Net Division (with handicap)

1st        John Luethmers & Justin Schleicher    34-30-64

        Brad Andvik & Kurt Schneider    33-31-64

(8-under par using back-front rotation)

3rd    Les Luethmers & Ian Hoffarth    32-34-66

        Jeff Hanson & Matt Pasquarella    34-32-66

        Jesse Nordmann & Nick Nordmann    34-32-66

6th        Nate Ronning & Pete Rother    38-30-68

7th        Chris Loveless & Matt Fitch    35-34-69

        Jeff Luethmers & Adam Wendt    35-34-69

        Jason Luethmers & Ron Luethmers    36-33-69

10th    Eddie DeSautel & Dominic Jones    38-32-70

        Pete Jameson & Dave Leary    35-35-70

        Jeff Spanier & Scott Lynch    35-35-70

