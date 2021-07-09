Championship Flight
1st Jon Sauer & Joe Sauer 32-32-32-96
(12-under par using front-back-front rotation)
2nd Travis Ross & Wade Hanson 33-32-32-97
3rd Jim Foss & J.J. Johnson 30-34-34-98
Andrew Israelson & Matt Haugstad 32-34-32-98
5th Adam Riddering & Tyler Harding 35-32-32-99
6th Rick Frieberg & Ryan Sauerer 33-36-31-100
Daryl Schomer & Robert Bell 34-34-32-100
8th Bill Israelson & Brad Anderson 35-34-33-102
Brian Luethmers & Bart Bradford 34-36-32-102
10th Wyatt Hanson & Kyle Haag 31-38-34-103
Senior Team Championship Division
1st Chuck Lundeen & Gregg Western 36-36-34-106
(2-under par using front-back-front rotation)
2nd Scott Holt & Tim Gordon 38-36-33-107
3rd Scott Hinners and Curt Howard 36-36-36-108
4th Mark Hegland & Bruce Hegland 35-36-39-110
5th Terry Mahar & Paul Schable 35-36-40-111
Ray Sauer & Greg Mattson 36-39-36-111
Net Division (with handicap)
1st John Luethmers & Justin Schleicher 34-30-64
Brad Andvik & Kurt Schneider 33-31-64
(8-under par using back-front rotation)
3rd Les Luethmers & Ian Hoffarth 32-34-66
Jeff Hanson & Matt Pasquarella 34-32-66
Jesse Nordmann & Nick Nordmann 34-32-66
6th Nate Ronning & Pete Rother 38-30-68
7th Chris Loveless & Matt Fitch 35-34-69
Jeff Luethmers & Adam Wendt 35-34-69
Jason Luethmers & Ron Luethmers 36-33-69
10th Eddie DeSautel & Dominic Jones 38-32-70
Pete Jameson & Dave Leary 35-35-70
Jeff Spanier & Scott Lynch 35-35-70
