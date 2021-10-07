Championship (no handicaps)
1st Bill Israelson 35-36-36-107
(1-under par back-front-back rotation)
2nd Dana Husby 36-38-36-110
Jon Sauer 38-36-36-110
4th Jack Southard 42-37-32-111
5th T.J. Raden 41-35-36-112 Joe Sauer 37-35-40-112
7th Zach Israelson 39-38-38-115
Dakotah Brunelle 39-37-39-115
9th Josh Kuha 38-37-42-117
Senior Championship
(Age 50 plus)
Low gross
1st Jeff Wiltse 37-39-76
2nd Greg Mattson 37-40-77
3rd Ryan Isaacson 41-37-78
4th Scott Holt 40-38-78
Low net (with handicap)
1st Phil Link 42-45-87 (75)
2nd Randy Cook 39-45-84 (75)
3rd Gregg Mattson 37-40-77 (756)
4th Bill Riddering 37-43-80 (75)
Super Senior Championship
(Age 65 plus)
Low gross
1st RJ Smiley 40-39-79
2nd Dan Elton 38-43-81
3rd Dick Aplin 43-42-85
4th Bob Sumada 45-42-87
Low net (with handicap)
1st Glen Hasselberg 40-41-81 (76)
2nd Steven Day 40-42-82 (78)
3rd Jeff Nelson 46-40-86 (79)
4th John Burn 46-46-92 (82)
Women’s Championship
Low gross
1st Kianna Johnson 46-41-87
2nd Emily Steinmetz 47-49-96
3rd Tammy Dickinson -49-96
Low net (with handicap)
1st Amber Daniels 46-46-92 (81)
2nd Cindy Kunkel 50-50-100 (84)
3rd Tammy Dickenson 47-52-99 (89)
Match Play Flights
(9-hole matches)
1st Flight
1st Justin Sauer
2nd Jeff Munneke
3rd Landon Link
4th Dylan Sauer
2nd Flight
1st Jim Day
2nd Boyd Nelson
3rd Gordy Leaf
4th Rolf Gotaas
