Championship (no handicaps)

1st    Bill Israelson        35-36-36-107

(1-under par back-front-back rotation)

2nd    Dana Husby        36-38-36-110

    Jon Sauer        38-36-36-110

4th    Jack Southard        42-37-32-111

5th    T.J. Raden        41-35-36-112        Joe Sauer        37-35-40-112

7th    Zach Israelson        39-38-38-115

    Dakotah Brunelle        39-37-39-115

9th    Josh Kuha        38-37-42-117

    

Senior Championship

(Age 50 plus)

Low gross

1st    Jeff Wiltse        37-39-76

2nd    Greg Mattson        37-40-77

3rd    Ryan Isaacson        41-37-78

4th    Scott Holt        40-38-78

        

Low net (with handicap)

1st    Phil Link        42-45-87 (75)

2nd    Randy Cook        39-45-84 (75)

3rd    Gregg Mattson        37-40-77 (756)

4th    Bill Riddering        37-43-80 (75)

Super Senior Championship

(Age 65 plus)

Low gross

1st    RJ Smiley        40-39-79

2nd    Dan Elton        38-43-81

3rd    Dick Aplin        43-42-85

4th    Bob Sumada        45-42-87

    

Low net (with handicap)

1st    Glen Hasselberg        40-41-81 (76)

2nd    Steven Day        40-42-82 (78)

3rd    Jeff Nelson        46-40-86 (79)

4th    John Burn        46-46-92 (82)

    

Women’s Championship

Low gross

1st    Kianna Johnson        46-41-87

2nd    Emily Steinmetz        47-49-96

3rd    Tammy Dickinson        -49-96

Low net (with handicap)

1st    Amber Daniels        46-46-92 (81)

2nd    Cindy Kunkel        50-50-100 (84)

3rd    Tammy Dickenson        47-52-99 (89)

Match Play Flights

(9-hole matches)

1st Flight

1st    Justin Sauer

2nd    Jeff Munneke

3rd    Landon Link

4th    Dylan Sauer

2nd Flight

1st    Jim Day

2nd    Boyd Nelson

3rd    Gordy Leaf

4th    Rolf Gotaas

