2022-2023 Northland All-Conference

All Conference
Nevis: Austin Ahrendt, JohnPaul Benson, Alex Lester, Devan Lindow
Cass Lake-Bena: Dominic Fairbanks, Kaydin Lee, Kingsley Whitebird
Pine River-Backus: Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss, Jared Hamilton
Red Lake: Ken Fox
Blackduck: Oliver Stroeing, Dante Frank
WHA: Parker Brock
Laporte: Justin Clyde
Northome-Kelliher: Anthony Johnson

Honorable Mention
Nevis: Joe Houchin, Spencer Lindow
Cass Lake-Bena: Cole Coss, Aiden White, Tate Boswell
Pine River-Backus: Irvin Tulenchik, Carson Travis
Blackduck: Brennan Kortuem
Red Lake: Gerald Kingbird, Cade Beaulieu
Laporte: Grant Hamilton

Final standings
Nevis, 13-1
Cass Lake-Bena, 12-1
Pine River-Backus, 8-5
Blackduck, 8-6
Red Lake, 7-7
WHA, 4-10
Northome-Kelliher, 1-12
Laporte, 1-12

Coach of the Year: Jordan Ackerman, Pine River-B.
MVP: Fairbanks, Cass Lake-Bena
Rookie of the Year: Lester, Nevis
