2022-23 Northwoods All-Conference

May 2, 2023

First Team
Nevis: Addie Lindow, Mya Stacy, Kali Bessler
Northome-Kelliher: Kate Thayer, Kylee Binkley, Ella Thayer
WHA: Aubrey Morrison, Avery Morrison, Ava Welk
Cass Lake-Bena: Gabrielle Fineday, Alexiah LaRose
Pine River-Backus: Cate Travis

Second Team
Nevis: Ava Forbes
Northome-Kelliher: Ella Lundin, Maleah Grundmeier
WHA: Alexa Johannsen
Cass Lake-Bena: Anika Wind, Alyssa Wright
Pine River-Backus: Hannah Barkus
Blackduck: Ella Larson
Clearbrook-Gonvick: Allison LaVine
Red Lake: Hillary Jones
Laporte: Daphne Zubke

Honorable Mention
Nevis: Lilly DeWulf
Northome-Kelliher: Rylee Neft
WHA: Britta Rand
Cass Lake-Bena: Rayhanna Fairbanks, Brooklyn Graves
Blackduck: Marissa Mills
Clearbrook-Gonvick: Makenna Hartwig, Haley McCoy
Red Lake: Raquel Stillday
Laporte: Thalia Meyer

Conference Champs: Nevis, 12-1
MVP: Addie Lindow, Nevis
Rookie of the Year: Adyson Kurtz, WHA; Ava Forbes, Nevis; Ellie Lundin, N-K
Playmaker of the Year: Aubrey Morrison, WHA; Kate Thayer, N-K
Rebound Champ: Ava Welk, WHA, 10.1 per game
Best Free Throw Percent: Aubrey Morrison, WHA, 78.7 percent
Most 3-Pointers: Gabrielle Fineday, CLB (47)
Coach of the Year: Jim Lien, WHA
JV Champs: Nevis
