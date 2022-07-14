Championship Flight

1st        Travis Ross & Wade Hanson    36-31-30-97

(11-under par using back-front-back rotation)

2nd    Daryl Schmorer & Robert Bell    35-33-32-100

3rd    Joe Sauer & Jon Sauer    36-34-31-101

4th        Bill Israelson & Zach Israelson    35-34-34-103

5th        Jim Foss & J.J. (Justin) Johnson    34-32-38-104

6th        Tom Jenkins & Nick Yavarow    35-36-34-105

7th        Seth Heppner & Cody Cook    36-37-34-107

        Ekren Miller & Jeff Noren    37-33-37-107

        Wyatt Hanson & Kyle Haag    36-37-34-107

        Derek Hasselberg & Brad Anderson    36-34-37-107

Senior Team Championship Division

1st        Bruce Simenson & Russ Simenson    40-33-35-108

(Even par using back-front-back rotation)

2nd    Bruce Hegland & Mark Hegland    38-33-37-108

3rd    Scott Holt & Tim Gordon    41-37-31-109

        Jim Strandemo & Tom Peterka    38-35-36-109

5th        Collin Bork & Craig Stein    36-37-38-111

            

Net Division (with handicap)

1st        Jeff Luethmers & Brandy Hansen    34-34-68

(4-under par using back-front rotation)

2nd    Jeremy Bautch & Tim Nelson    34-34-68

        Vinny Lamb & Bill Erickson    34-34-68

4th        Jeff Spanier & Scott Lynch    35-34-69

        Bryan Kerby & Jim Day    36-33-69

        Brad Andvik & Mike Wendell    34-35-69

7th        John Luethmers & Justin Schleicher    35-35-70

        Craig Strand & Justin Swenson    34-36-70

        Kent McBreen & Kirk McBreen    36-34-70

        Joe Overmann & Taylor Holthaus    37-33-70

        Paul Raetz & Steve Raetz    34-36-70

