2022 Best Ball Results
Jul 14, 2022

Championship Flight
1st Travis Ross & Wade Hanson 36-31-30-97(11-under par using back-front-back rotation)
2nd Daryl Schmorer & Robert Bell 35-33-32-100
3rd Joe Sauer & Jon Sauer 36-34-31-101
4th Bill Israelson & Zach Israelson 35-34-34-103
5th Jim Foss & J.J. (Justin) Johnson 34-32-38-104
6th Tom Jenkins & Nick Yavarow 35-36-34-105
7th Seth Heppner & Cody Cook 36-37-34-107
Ekren Miller & Jeff Noren 37-33-37-107
Wyatt Hanson & Kyle Haag 36-37-34-107
Derek Hasselberg & Brad Anderson 36-34-37-107

Senior Team Championship Division
1st Bruce Simenson & Russ Simenson 40-33-35-108(Even par using back-front-back rotation)
2nd Bruce Hegland & Mark Hegland 38-33-37-108
3rd Scott Holt & Tim Gordon 41-37-31-109
Jim Strandemo & Tom Peterka 38-35-36-109
5th Collin Bork & Craig Stein 36-37-38-111

Net Division (with handicap)
1st Jeff Luethmers & Brandy Hansen 34-34-68(4-under par using back-front rotation)
2nd Jeremy Bautch & Tim Nelson 34-34-68
Vinny Lamb & Bill Erickson 34-34-68
4th Jeff Spanier & Scott Lynch 35-34-69
Bryan Kerby & Jim Day 36-33-69
Brad Andvik & Mike Wendell 34-35-69
7th John Luethmers & Justin Schleicher 35-35-70
Craig Strand & Justin Swenson 34-36-70
Kent McBreen & Kirk McBreen 36-34-70
Joe Overmann & Taylor Holthaus 37-33-70
Paul Raetz & Steve Raetz 34-36-70
