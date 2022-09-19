2022 Shortstop Tourney results staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Sep 19, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Championship (no handicaps)1st Bryan Hoops 32-35-34-101(7-under par front-back-front rotation)2nd Jon Sauer 36-38-33-107 Adam Riddering 35-35-37-1074th Jack Southard 36-37-35-108 Joe Sauer 35-37-36-108 6th Brandon Nelson 35-35-39-1097th Zach Israelson 37-40-34-1118th Taylor Shuck 38-38-36-112 Logan Schoepp 36-41-35-112 Eric Rowbottom 38-40-34-112 Senior Championship(Age 50 plus)Low gross1st Scott Holt 34-37-712nd Don Cherrey 36-40-762nd Miles Schacher 38-38-764th Ryan Isaacson 37-41-785th Jeff Wiltse 42-37-79 Jerry Vetsch 41-38-79 Trent Wilcox 37-42-79 Low net (with handicap)1st Dan Hoops 40-38-78 (72)2nd John Dinsmore 40-42-82 (76) Ron Johnson 37-42-79 (76)Super Senior Championship(Age 65 plus)Low gross1st Dan Elton 38-35-732nd Phil Link 39-41-802nd Glen Hasselbereg 39-41-804th Bill Riddering 42-40-82 Low net (with handicap)1st RJ Smiley 40-34-74 (70)2nd Phil Johnson 41-42-83 (75)3rd Bob Ostlund 42-44-86 (76) Women’s ChampionshipLow gross1st Kianna Johnson 45-42-872nd Sue Hiltner 46-47-933rd Courtney Brock 50-45-95Low net (with handicap)1st Emily Steinmet 47-44-91 (78)2nd Sophia Anderson 48-50-98 (86) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags 2022 Shortstop Tourney Results Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Tourney Championship Shortstop Sport Handicap Gross Woman Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Steven Pauly Jerecho Worth running for Walker mayor seat Donald Carlson Donald Carlson Ten Mile Lake boat crash results in fatality Latest e-Edition Sept. 14, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
