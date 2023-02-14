featured 230 wrestlers compete at Walker Youth Wrestling Tournament staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Photo by Dan Schermerhorn Photo by Dan Schermerhorn Photo by Dan Schermerhorn Photo by Dan Schermerhorn Photo by Dan Schermerhorn Gail Deboer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walker-Hackensack-Akeley-Nevis had 28 youth compete Feb. 4 during the annual Youth Wrestling Tournament.“They wrested well and our numbers are looking great! Our second-graders in particular are shaping up into a very solid class,” said Dan Schermerhorn, one of the Wolves’ coaches.There were about 230 total wrestlers at the all-day tournament.Pre-K DivisionCharles Outhoudt, 4thRoss Pfarr, 4thLayne Stangel, 4thKindergarten DivisionJaxson Campbell, 4thBentley Bower, 1stFirst-grade DivisionMax Campbell, 2ndBradley Emmeck, 1stBryson Guinn, 3rdTobias McMurrin, 4thSecond-grade DivisionKeaton Campbell, 4thLogan Freeman, 3rdEverett Leaper, 2ndIan McCarthy, 3rdVictor Schermerhorn, 3rdWyatt Stangel, 1stChael Whitney, 1stThird-grade DivisionZachary Emmeck, 4thFelix Fairbanks, 2ndConnor Rowell, 2ndFourth-grade DivisionJayden Bushy, 1stJohnathan Rowell, 4thChristian Ringle, 4thFifth-grade DivisionMack Holly, 1stGrant Orton, 2ndDawson Weaver, 4thSixth-grade DivisionColtan Hass, 2ndCarson Jacob, 1stChase Whitney, 1stA Bemidji Youth Open Tournament was held Feb. 5. WHAN had three wrestlers place.Bradley Emmeck, first-grade, 2ndZachary Emmeck, third-grade, 3rdGrant Orton, fifth-grade, 1st Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wha Youth Wrestling Tournament Walker Pilot Pilot-independent School Systems Sports Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jesse Stanley Eckman Gary Jacobson Snowmobile crashes results in one death, serious injuries to two others in Cass County Pequot Lakes snowmobile crash results in fatality MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest Latest e-Edition Feb. 8, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
